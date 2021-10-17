Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Janicek, Sr.

CLINTONVILLE—Elaine C. Janicek, age 80 of Clintonville, formerly Franksville Wisconsin passed away October 9, 2021. Born in Racine December 29, 1940, the daughter of the late James and Jeanette (nee: Brown) Haas. She graduated from Horlick High School and later in life received an associate degree from Gateway Technical College in Computer Science. On April 23, 1960, she married Joseph M. Janicek Sr. Elaine worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha. After furthering her education, she also worked for the Village of Sturtevant offices, and after moving to Clintonville worked up until her passing at the Shell gas station. Elaine loved her horses, riding and falling off. She spent much time taking care of her other baby a 1969 Mach 1 Ford Mustang, attending car shows and doing burnouts. Elaine road 4 wheelers, shot trap, had fun with her bowling leagues and pool leagues. According to her family she knew how to live life to the fullest!
Elaine was survived by her loving husband Joe Sr.; Son: Joe Jr., Granddaughters: Alisha (Kyle) Bouchard, Amanda (Chris) Casey and Anna Janicek. Further survived by one precious 2-year-old great-grandson Atlas, also her brothers and sisters survive her: Kathy (Joe) Sanders and James (Dawn) Haas. Sister-in-law: Anne (Tom) Hareng; and brother-in-law: Anthony “Tony” (Carol) Janicek Sr. Further survived by nieces, nephews many other relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Kimmy Janicek.
Joseph M. Janicek, Sr. of Clintonville, formerly Franksville, WI passed away October 15, 2021, six days after his loving wife Elaine passed away. Joe was born in Franksville on the family farm on April 29, 1940, the son of the late Martin and Susan (nee. Kojis) Janicek. He spent his early life on the farm, and on April 23, 1960, her married Elaine Haas. The couple had one son Joe Jr. who survives. Joe Sr. is survived by his son Joe Jr., his three granddaughters and one great-grandson. Further survived by his sister Anne (Tom) Hareng and brother Anthony “Tony” (Carol) Janicek Sr. nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elaine and his daughter-in-law Kimmy.
Visitation Sunday October 17, 2021, at Mealy Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Services and Eulogy will begin at 12:00 Noon, burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, followed by family reception at Joe Jr’’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary, W4985 County Road FF, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin 53020. If flowers are to be purchased “the Pink Peony” is suggested by the family: 262-514-3251 or purchase on our website www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
