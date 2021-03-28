 Skip to main content
Mother Rosa L. Wiggins
Mother Rosa L. Wiggins

December 5, 1918 – March 23, 2021

RACINE—Mother Rosa L. Wiggins, age 102, rejoiced as she answered The Call of Her Loving Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her residence in Racine, WI. A Celebration of Her Life and Legacy will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 11:00am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St. in Racine, WI. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021, 4:00pm—7:00pm, in the chapel of the funeral home and at the church on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10:00am until the time of service.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

