RACINE—Mother Myrtle Lee Harrell, 92, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the United Church of God in Christ, 2849—92nd St., Sturtevant, WI, on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, with her Pastor Curtiss Doss officiating. Visitation will be in the church that Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The Service will be live streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.