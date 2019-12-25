Most sleepwalkers have no memory of the event

The disorder is estimated to affect from 2% to 15% of the population. It’s more common in children than in adults, and it is believed to have a genetic component. Episodes of sleepwalking, which can last from a few moments to more than an hour, most often occur during the nonrapid eye movement (NREM) stages of sleep. These are the deeper, dreamless stages of the sleep cycle. Studies show that about half of those who sleepwalk do it once a week. Although the disorder has been linked to stress, anxiety, alcohol use and poor-quality sleep, the exact cause is not yet fully understood.

Symptoms of sleepwalking include a glazed or glassy-eyed appearance, not communicating with others despite appearing to be awake, being difficult to awaken while an episode is taking place and feeling confused or disoriented when an episode is interrupted. People who sleepwalk rarely remember anything that took place during an episode. However, the disorder takes a toll on them physically.

Occasional episodes of sleepwalking aren’t considered to be cause for concern. However, if you suspect that you’re experiencing repeated incidents, we think it’s wise to check in with your family doctor. Sleepwalking accounts for the majority of sleep-related injuries, and it can cause drowsiness and exhaustion due to interrupted sleep. The condition can also be a sign of an undiagnosed sleep disorder or other medical condition. There is no known cure for sleepwalking. Your doctor can help you to identify potential triggers and suggest ways to create a safer environment to prevent injury.

