Morris E. Hardville
0 comments

Morris E. Hardville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Morris E. Hardville, 66, passed away November 1. 2019.

The funeral will be held on November 16, 2019. Viewing will be from 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. at Israel of God Church 2017 Mead St.

See pittsmortuary@aol.com for full obituary.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News