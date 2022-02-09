March 16, 1924—Feb. 4, 2022

RACINE, WI—Morfia Mourad (nee: Zanidiou), age 97, passed away Friday February 4, 2022. Morfia was born in Dragassia, Kozani, Greece on March 16, 1924, daughter of the late Stelios and Garafalia (nee: Fingomathis) Zanidiou and moved to Racine in 1956.

Morfia was united in marriage to John Mourad in December of 1942. They were married for sixty-three years before John preceded her in death on March 4, 2006. She was employed with the Racine Yacht Club for years, Morfia was a member of the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking greek food, knitting, drawing and her flowers. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Morfia will be dearly missed by her son, William Vasili Mourat; grandson, Erick (Laura) Mourat; great-grandson Dimetrious; sisters: Katerina Lolas, Thomae (Fotis) Zikopoulos, Maria (Tim) Zografopoulos; nieces and nephews: Steve, Tess, Marcia, Billy, Jim, Efi, Doli, Tassos, Garafalia and Angela; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Morfia was also preceded in death by her nephew, Sam.

Funeral services will be held at the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road Hwy 31, on Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:00 p.m., with Father John Ketchum officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to