Monya Pearl Barbara Pinno (Nee: Szelonski)

October 6, 1915—October 16, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT—Monya Pearl Barbara Pinno, age 103, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Kenosha, October 6, 1915, daughter of the late John and Stephanie (Nee: Ishiski) Szelonski.

An incredible woman of inspiration and humor who defined her own path – she was as close to “old school Hollywood” as one will ever meet – yet elegant, courageous and proud. She was determined, independent, and had a playful spirit. A classic woman from a bygone era, she knew how to love and you felt that in her presence. Monya was a noble woman – a woman of God and her family.

On October 28, 1967 she was united in marriage to Albert Pinno. Monya owned and operated Monya’s Beauty Salon for forty years. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Monya loved being a beautician and was a skilled seamstress. Most of all she treasured time with her family and enjoyed dancing with her husband every Saturday night.

Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-two years, Albert; her daughter, Diane Pondus Mikic of Mt. Pleasant; Diane’s son, Dr. Mark Eberhage and his wife, Theresa; and Monya’s wonderful great-grandson, Alexander Eberhage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Pondus; two sisters, Helen (Stan) Kayon, Pearl (Onis) Harris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 20, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate
the life of: Monya P.B. Pinno (Nee: Szelonski)
