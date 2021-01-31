 Skip to main content
MonteAzul Cruz Seymour Jr.
1994 — 2021

MonteAzul Cruz Seymour Jr., age 26, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born in Racine, on December 15, 1994 son of Melissa (Barton) Gottfredsen and MonteAzul Cruz Seymour Sr.

Monte was a graduate of Case High School, “Class of 2013”. He was last employed by Here and There Moving Company and previously with Azarian Wrecking. He had a great work ethic and was a jack of all trades. He had a charismatic personality and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, campfires, and time with friends. Monte’s personality was larger than life, he was always the life of the party and cherished time spent with his family. He appreciated a great laugh and had a one-liner for everyone.

Surviving is his mother, Melissa (Craig) Gottfredsen; father, MonteAzul Cruz Sr. (Alyssa); sisters, Meghan Barton (Johnathon Pfeiffer), Danika Rose Cruz; brothers, Justin Gottfredsen, Matteo Cruz; grandparents, Lee (Gayle) Gottfredsen, William (Phyllis) Barton, Esmeralda Cruz; nieces, Madison and Ellie Pfeiffer; best friend, Eric Pearce; aunts, uncles’ other relatives and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Monte’s life will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday at 4:00 until time of service. To view the service online, you may go to Monte’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then live stream.

In honor of Monte, please wear Adidas track pants, Kansas City Chiefs gear as we all know that he will be cheering on his favorite team from up above to win the Super Bowl Championship.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

