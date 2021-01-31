MonteAzul Cruz Seymour Jr.

Monte was a graduate of Case High School, “Class of 2013”. He was last employed by Here and There Moving Company and previously with Azarian Wrecking. He had a great work ethic and was a jack of all trades. He had a charismatic personality and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, campfires, and time with friends. Monte’s personality was larger than life, he was always the life of the party and cherished time spent with his family. He appreciated a great laugh and had a one-liner for everyone.