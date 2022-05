RACINE - Monica Saksefski passed away January, 2022, at age 88. She touched many lives as a daughter, sibling, aunt, friend and teacher. We wish to remember her with a Celebration of her Life, Sunday, June 5, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Dish, Spring St. & Hwy 31 in Racine, WI.