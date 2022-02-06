July 1, 1950 - Jan. 27, 2022
RACINE - Monica Krepelan (Nee: Christensen), age 71, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Monica was born in Racine on July 1, 1950, daughter of the late Gordon and Anna (nee: Bodnar) Christensen.
Monica was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1968". On May 30, 1981, she was united in marriage to Charles F. Krepelan at Holy Name Catholic Church, now St. Richard Catholic Church where she had been a longtime member. Monica owned and operated Housekeeping Services for over twenty years and her Avon Licensed Beauty Center for fifteen years. She also was a licensed EMT and taught classes. Monica was also a dedicated volunteer and board member of the Salvation Army. A lover of books and reading, she also ran her non-profit used bookstore, The Bridge, in her effort to help fight children's cancer. A voracious reader, she had her own extensive library of more than a thousand books at home. She loved spending time camping in Door County and at her home in Paducah, KY. Above all, Monica will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.
Monica will be dearly missed by her husband for forty-one years, Charles; her son, Robert (Regina) Krepelan; grandchildren: Tyler Krepelan (fiancee, Elizabeth Scurto), Autumn Krepelan; sisters-in-law: Susan (Keith) Paplaczyk, Karen Krepelan (Mark Brothers); nephew, Clayton (Dominique) Papalczyk; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Monica was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tiffany Krepelan; and her sister, Maryann Anderson.
Private family services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society or Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago have been suggested. Generous to her last day, Monica donated her body to medical research.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.
