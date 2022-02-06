Monica Krepelan

Monica was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1968". On May 30, 1981, she was united in marriage to Charles F. Krepelan at Holy Name Catholic Church, now St. Richard Catholic Church where she had been a longtime member. Monica owned and operated Housekeeping Services for over twenty years and her Avon Licensed Beauty Center for fifteen years. She also was a licensed EMT and taught classes. Monica was also a dedicated volunteer and board member of the Salvation Army. A lover of books and reading, she also ran her non-profit used bookstore, The Bridge, in her effort to help fight children's cancer. A voracious reader, she had her own extensive library of more than a thousand books at home. She loved spending time camping in Door County and at her home in Paducah, KY. Above all, Monica will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.