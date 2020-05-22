Mollie Maureen Batchelor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 11, 1942 – May 18, 2020

RACINE – Mollie Maureen (nee: Jones) Batchelor, age 78, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Mollie was born in Brownsville, TN, on April 11, 1942 to the late Virgil Sr. and Josphine (nee: Green) Jones. She was united in marriage with Willie Roy Batchelor Sr. on October 12, 1963 in Brownsville, TN. Sadly, Mollie’s life changed forever when Willie passed away on February 9, 2016.

Mollie selflessly served our community as a CNA at St. Monica’s Senior Living and Ridgewood Care Center for over 30 years. Among her interests, she enjoyed reading her daily Biblical devotions, crossword searches, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Waleed Ahmad and Vanessa Batchelor Martin.

Services celebrating Mollie’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please come prepared to share a story or memory of Mollie at the service. Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.