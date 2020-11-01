Mitzi Yvonne Frances Hausner

Mitzi was born in Sioux Falls, SD on January 3, 1936 to the late Harry S. and Clara (nee: Knutson) Artz. On November 28, 1959, Mitzi married Lester Hausner. She graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls in 1959. Mitzi was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota and Illinois. After retiring from teaching, Mitzi was a seamstress in the Chicago area before moving to Racine. She was a devoted animal lover, often volunteering to work with various animal organizations. Mitzi was also a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church for over 25 years.