RACINE—Mitchell McGee, age 66, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Annie F. McGee; daughter; Leslie Billups; sister, Olivia Grayson; brothers; Roy and James McGee. Mitchell is survived by his sisters, Diane L. Griffin, Donna Holifield, Thelma Holmes and Cheryl Burnette; brothers, Larry and Rodney McGee; daughters, Michelle Hill and Kimberlyn Lucas and Ashley Shelly; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a very dear aunt Coren McWhorter as well as a host of special nieces, nephews, other loving friends and relatives too numerous to mention by name.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, 11:00am, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(corner of KR and 22nd Avenue)
552-9000
