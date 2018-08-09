Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mitchell McGee

RACINE—Mitchell McGee, age 66, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Annie F. McGee; daughter; Leslie Billups; sister, Olivia Grayson; brothers; Roy and James McGee. Mitchell is survived by his sisters, Diane L. Griffin, Donna Holifield, Thelma Holmes and Cheryl Burnette; brothers, Larry and Rodney McGee; daughters, Michelle Hill and Kimberlyn Lucas and Ashley Shelly; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a very dear aunt Coren McWhorter as well as a host of special nieces, nephews, other loving friends and relatives too numerous to mention by name.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, 11:00am, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR and 22nd Avenue)

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mitchell McGee
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments