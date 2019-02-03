Miss Marie Fuhrman

May 6, 1916—January 27, 2019
FRANKSVILLE—Formally of Franksville, passed away January 27th, 2019 at the age of 102.
Dear sister of Miss Alice Fuhrman. Beloved aunt of Grant (Donna) Fuhrman, Lee (Patricia) Fuhrman and Jerome (Darlene) Fuhrman. Special cousin of Gilbert (Audrey) Hagemann. Also survived by great nieces and nephews Beth (Karl) Fritchen, April Fuhrman, Ryan (Jennie) Fuhrman, Sally (Randy) Sneller, Melody Kowalczyk, Taryn (Tony) Fuhrman-Hall and many great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation to take place at ST JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH (7219 S 27th St, Franklin) Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 from 9-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial at St Louis Cemetery.
Memorials appreciated to St. James Catholic Parish Franklin.
Heritage Funeral Homes
414-761-2750
Guest Book & Directions
