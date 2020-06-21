Miss Alice Fuhrman

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

UNION GROVE - Formally of Franksville, passed away June 16, 2020 at the age of 99.

Dear sister of the late Miss Marie Fuhrman and the late Jerome (Florence) Fuhrman. Beloved aunt of Grant (Donna) Fuhrman, Lee (Patricia) Fuhrman and Jerome (Darlene) Fuhrman. Special cousin of Gilbert (Audrey) Hagemann. Also survived by great nieces and nephews Beth (Karl) Fritchen, April Fuhrman, Ryan (Jennie) Fuhrman, Sally (Randy) Sneller, Melody Kowalczyk, Taryn (Tony) Fuhrman-Hall and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.