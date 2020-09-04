× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 10, 1986 – August 26, 2020

Mischelle Ann Bussian, 34, of Union Grove, WI, passed away August 26th, 2020 at Ascension Healthcare in Racine, WI.

Mischelle was born May 10, 1986 in Racine, WI to Linda and Michael Bussian.

She graduated from Union Grove High School in Union Grove, WI in 2004.

Mischelle was a cherished and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin or friend to all who knew her. She loved to smile, draw, play basketball, dancing (especially on the pool table), cooking, camping, midnight car rides, hiking with her children, shopping, staying in hotels, movies, finding and hiding rocks, spending time with her family, and most of all, her kids. She loved her Green Bay Packers!

Those left to cherish her memory are her three beautiful children, Hailey Lynn Sheen, Jonathan James Sheen, and Hannah Renee Ratz: her special girl Mackenzie Marie Sheen; loving parents, Linda and Michael Bussian: sisters and brothers, Christine (Mark) St. Martin, Pamela Taylor, Thomas (Wendy) Taylor and Jennifer (Chris) Vyvyan: nieces and nephews, Melissa Christman, Robert Westerlund, Sarah (Michael) Gordon, Kristina Westerlund, Jaqilyn Taylor, Rachael Kloften, Leah St. Martin, Jayden and Gracie Vyvyan; boyfriend James Moorehead.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Mischelle touched are invited to Old Settlers Park (Racine County Fairgrounds) 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th, to celebrate her life, reminisce, and support each other.