January 26, 1933—March 14, 2019
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Minnie Lee Phillips, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Leland, Mississippi, January 26, 1933.
Minnie was united in marriage to James Phillips who preceded her in death in 1979. She enjoyed fishing but will be fondly remembered for her decadent homemade meals. Above all she was devoted to and loved time spent with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Willette Coleman, Betty Potts, Carmen Phillips (Craymond Douglas); special granddaughter, Quadrika Ghani; close friend, Robert Hayes; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Leonard; and son-in-law, William Coleman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
A special thank you to Grace Hospice, nurse Angie and nurse Vesta for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.