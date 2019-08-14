June 27, 1930—August 5, 2019
RACINE—Minnie D’Alie, 89 passed away on August 5, 2019 at the home of her son Anthony and family.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Friday, August 16, 2019, 4-6 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 P.M. with Reverend Wayne Beilgard officiating. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
