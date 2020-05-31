× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1927—2020

RACINE—Minerva (Minnie) Holz, 93, passed away May 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Minnie was born in Racine on Jan. 23, 1927 to Greek immigrants John and Jane Simopulos. She lived all her life in Racine.

She graduated in 1945 from Washington Park High School and worked at many and varied jobs in Racine. On Oct. 3, 1959 Minnie married Lud Holz, her sweetheart and best friend forever and ever.

In 1972 Minnie earned an education degree from UW-Parkside. She taught briefly in Racine Unified School District and then became a partner in her husband’s photography business, L.A. Holz Studio.

Minnie was very active in church activities, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and later at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She also enjoyed folk dancing, rock hunting and tutoring at Mitchell Elementary School.

She is remembered for her steadfast and genuine care for her friends and relatives and her relentlessly upbeat outlook on life. She also made the world’s best poppyseed cake.

Minnie didn’t have biological children, but cherished her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and loved them unconditionally.