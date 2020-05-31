1927—2020
RACINE—Minerva (Minnie) Holz, 93, passed away May 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Minnie was born in Racine on Jan. 23, 1927 to Greek immigrants John and Jane Simopulos. She lived all her life in Racine.
She graduated in 1945 from Washington Park High School and worked at many and varied jobs in Racine. On Oct. 3, 1959 Minnie married Lud Holz, her sweetheart and best friend forever and ever.
In 1972 Minnie earned an education degree from UW-Parkside. She taught briefly in Racine Unified School District and then became a partner in her husband’s photography business, L.A. Holz Studio.
Minnie was very active in church activities, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and later at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She also enjoyed folk dancing, rock hunting and tutoring at Mitchell Elementary School.
She is remembered for her steadfast and genuine care for her friends and relatives and her relentlessly upbeat outlook on life. She also made the world’s best poppyseed cake.
Minnie didn’t have biological children, but cherished her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and loved them unconditionally.
Minnie lived the last year of her life at St. Monica’s Senior Living and became a vital and active part of the community enjoying new friends and activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lud, her parents and her siblings, Mary Ulrich, Angie Kapellusch, Bessie Petak, Louis Smith and Andy Smith.
Minnie is survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Smith, nephews and nieces John (Carol) Kapellusch, Robert (Sue) Kapellusch, Ron (Cindy) Kapellusch, Karen (Andy Brooks), Jeff (Kim) Petak, Jane (David) Ray, Kathy (Dan) Leininger, Cindy (Jim) Madson, Susan Smith, David (Kelli) Smith, Nancy Smith, Steve Smith, Mark (Janelle) Smith, Paul (Caroline Krider) Smith, Carolyn (Tim Moran) Smith, Ruth Holz and Virginia (Michael) Price, as well as honorary niece Debbie Munch.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no funeral service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, Minnie suggested memorial donations to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000
