1928—2020
MUSKEGO- Milton W. Knauer, Jr., 91, passed away at Muskego Regency on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Milt was born in Racine on May 9, 1928 to Milton and Milda Knauer. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. Milt was employed as a Lab Technician at InSinkErator until his retirement. He married Jean Lettsome and raised 4 children together. She preceded him in death in 1988. Milt married Judith Horvath. He enjoyed golfing and golfed in a league on Monday nights. He also liked watching football and traveling to Vegas.
Milt is survived by his wife Judith; children, Milton (Karen) Knauer, III, Michael Knauer and Jennifer Jean (Don) Meronek; grandchildren Milton Knauer, IV and Erica Knauer, Tammy (John) Kildahl, Brittany and Donald Meronek, Jr.; great grandchildren, Aubree, Riley, Emily, Garrett and Ally; step children Steven, Linda, Frank and Sheryl, sister in law Josephine Lettsome, and dear friends Al and Nancy Noll. He is further survived by step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Racine and Las Vegas. Milt was preceded in death by his son Brian, sister Kay Berling and brother in law Dick Lettsome.
A memorial service for Milt will take place later.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
