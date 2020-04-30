Milton Jerome Woods
Milton Jerome Woods

April 19, 1970 – April 25, 2020

RACINE – Age 50. Peacefully passed away on April 25, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Thursday, April 30 from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M. at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.

Services Entrusted to:

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

