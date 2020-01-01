Milous Earl Adams, Sr.

MT. PLEASANT—Age 82. Beloved husband of Callie Ethridge Adams passed away on December 23, 2019. Combined services will be held on Monday, January 6th at Wayman AME Church, 424 N Memorial Drive. Visitation from 9:30 -11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.