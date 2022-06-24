Milisav "Mike" Kozic

May 28, 1936—June 21, 2022

RACINE—Milisav was born in Brus, Serbia on May 28, 1936, to Nikodije and Kadivka (nee: Vukajlovic).

He moved to Racine in 1962 to be with his father whom he had not seen for over 20 years in the aftermath of WWII. He married Vera Jankovic in

1964 and lived his life in Racine where they raised their family.

During that time he was employed at Tree Tool and Die as a Machinist for over 30 years and helped numerous individuals gain employment there.

His retirement years were spent wintering in Arizona with his wife and working on various projects around the house and church. He was an active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church at 6108 Braun Rd. and helped spearhead its founding in 1981 and helped transform a country schoolhouse into the church it is today. His passions were his family, his friends and his faith.

He is survived by his wife Vera; son Nikodije; and brother Milan along with his family. In addition, he is survived by numerous cousins and family members in Serbia. He was preceded in death by daughter Mirjana.

The family would like to give special thanks to the “heroes” who work at Ascension Hospital, who provided medical care to Milisav and made his final days as comfortable as possible and gave his family additional precious time with him.

Funeral services will be held at St. Sava Monastery Chapel located at 32377 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Sava Cemetery.

