Miles R. Bengston
0 comments

Miles R. Bengston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Miles R. Bengston

RACINE — Miles R. Bengston, age 60 of passed away at St. Luke’s Aurora on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. Dear husband of Mary (nee:Buchek), loving father of Ben (Amanda) Bengston, Andrea (Matthew Lucas) Bengston, and Amber (Jared Luell) Bengston. Services will be provided by Drager-Langendorf; see their website for a full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Miles Bengston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News