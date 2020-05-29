Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RACINE — Miles R. Bengston, age 60 of passed away at St. Luke’s Aurora on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. Dear husband of Mary (nee:Buchek), loving father of Ben (Amanda) Bengston, Andrea (Matthew Lucas) Bengston, and Amber (Jared Luell) Bengston. Services will be provided by Drager-Langendorf; see their website for a full obituary.