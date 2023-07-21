MOUNT PLEASANT – Miles J. Fuerstenau, 19, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, July 24, 2023, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will follow at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to a Go Fund Me account set up for his family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-memorial-services-for-miles-fuerstenau. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.