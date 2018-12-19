Try 1 month for 99¢
Milena Djordjevic

Milena Djordjevic, 84, passed away peacefully this past Saturday, December 15th.

A devoted wife, mother of three, grandmother of three, and great grandmother of nine, Milena (our Baba Mena; our Milka), was the pillar that held our family together. Extremely kind, giving, and loving are simply a few words to describe our amazing Baba. Always awaiting anyone walking through her door with a smile. So positive, calm, and encouraging, yet extremely strong, proud, and self-sufficient. She truly wanted to do it all on her own and was more than capable of it. She played such a critical part in not only raising her three daughters, but in helping to raise her three grandchildren as well. She enjoyed spending time in Kamenica (her beautiful hometown in Serbia), gardening, and cuddling with her pup Medo.

Milena will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Mila (Zivorad), Nada (Dragan), and Ljubica. She will also be remembered by her brother, Miodrag, three grandchildren, Ruzica, Suzana, and Aleksandar, and by her nine great grandchildren, Chase, Bojana, Aleksandra, Ivan, Milica, Liam, Teodor, Milan, and Emilie. Milena was predeceased by her parents, Slavka and Radoslav, husband, Bogdan, sister Milunka and brother, Aleksandar.

Funeral services for Milena will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the Mali Pomen at 7:00 p.m.

