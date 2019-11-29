Mildred V. Krueger

January 17, 1917 — November 23, 2019

Mildred V. (nee. Rasmussen) Krueger, age 102, of Burlington, passed away at her daughter Mildred’s home on November 23, 2019. She was born in New London, WI on January 17, 1917, the daughter of Bernie and Anette (nee. Thorson) Rasmussen and raised by relatives. On January 16, 1937 she married William H. Krueger. They lived in West Allis where Mildred worked for the State of Wisconsin and was a proud homemaker. Mildred was an avid Brewers fan, loved to bowl and play bingo. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Survived by her children: Annette Hooker, Barbara (Robert) Raasch, William (Sue) Krueger and Mildred (James) Cramer; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband William, brother Bernard, son-in-laws Ronald Hooker and Art Henning; and great-grandchild R.J. Johnson.

