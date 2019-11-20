Mildred 'Millie' Trick Dalgard

Millie was born on May 10, 1927 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Freida Trick. She married Lee W. Dalgard on November 7, 1970 in Racine, Wisconsin and spent the next 45 + years by his side in an amazingly loving relationship. They both worked hard after which they enjoyed the fruits of their labor by traveling the world together.

Millie graduated from Milwaukee County General Hospital on September 12, 1951, with a degree in nursing. She became a registered nurse on January 10, 1952 and spent the next 45 years providing loving care for our wounded veterans and lavishing smiles upon each and every one of them. During that time she was also the epitome of unconditional love for each and every person that she came in contact with. Her faith and her caring were incomparable and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.