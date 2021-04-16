Mildred 'Micki' E. Cunningham

RACINE—Mildred “Micki” Elaine (nee Luedtke) Cunningham, age 87, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, April 12, 2021.

One of four children, Mildred was born in Racine on May 25, 1933. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. A proud and devoted homemaker, Micki enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Robert Lehman, Cheryl (Bob) Haley, Catherine (Robert) Stokes, Colleen (Mark) Kane and Daniel (Boni) Cunningham; grandchildren: Becky (Nick) Siler, Cindy (Dan Ratzburg) Biddle, Kara (Matt) Jensen, Nolan Cunningham, Natalie and Jessica Lange; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Sean and Haley Siler; Madison Cunningham and Maisyn Johnson; sister-in-law, Geri Luedtke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Micki was preceded in death by her father, Frank Luedtke, Sr.; mother, Anita (nee Kannenberg) Bloom; step-father, Edwin Bloom; grandson, Adam Biddle; brothers: Frank Luedtke, Jr. and Don Luedtke; and sister, Dorothy (Richard) Luedtke-Rognsvoog.