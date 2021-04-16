Mildred 'Micki' E. Cunningham

RACINE—Mildred “Micki” Elaine (nee Luedtke) Cunningham, age 87, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, April 12, 2021.
One of four children, Mildred was born in Racine on May 25, 1933. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. A proud and devoted homemaker, Micki enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Robert Lehman, Cheryl (Bob) Haley, Catherine (Robert) Stokes, Colleen (Mark) Kane and Daniel (Boni) Cunningham; grandchildren: Becky (Nick) Siler, Cindy (Dan Ratzburg) Biddle, Kara (Matt) Jensen, Nolan Cunningham, Natalie and Jessica Lange; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Sean and Haley Siler; Madison Cunningham and Maisyn Johnson; sister-in-law, Geri Luedtke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Micki was preceded in death by her father, Frank Luedtke, Sr.; mother, Anita (nee Kannenberg) Bloom; step-father, Edwin Bloom; grandson, Adam Biddle; brothers: Frank Luedtke, Jr. and Don Luedtke; and sister, Dorothy (Richard) Luedtke-Rognsvoog.
Private family services celebrating Micki’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, April 19, 2021. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Micki, memorials to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested, as she quite often found peace wandering around our beautiful Racine Zoo.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care & support given in Micki’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.