 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred M. Tweedt

  • 0
Mildred M. Tweedt

RACINE — Mrs. Mildred M. Tweedt, 91, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A prayer service will take place at 11:00 a.m. A procession to West Lawn Memorial Park for her interment will follow. Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News