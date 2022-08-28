Mildred M. Dietz

March 20, 1922 – Aug. 25, 2022

Dietz, Mildred M. (nee: Schwartz), Lifetime resident of Caledonia. Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Marv. Millie was born on March 20, 1922, to John and Linda (nee: Wendt) Schwartz in the Town of Raymond. Loving aunt of Jerry and Joan Clauer; great-aunt of Kerry (Andy) Wegner and Todd (Sheree) Clauer; great-great-aunt of Taylor, Austin, Christopher, Matthew and Joseph.

Preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.

Further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Millie and Marv were joined in marriage on June 27, 1942, and were blessed to share 50 years together. She worked for 27 years at First National Bank in Racine. She was a proud and faithful longtime member at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia where she sang in the choir for many years.

Millie loved gardening and mowing her lawn, spending time with family and friends and laughing while enjoying life.

The family wishes to thank the residents and staff of Primrose Retirement Community in Mt. Pleasant for their love and care. Thank you also to St. Croix Hospice in Millie’s final days.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (7900 Nicholson Rd. in Caledonia) from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, WI