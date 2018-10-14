April 27, 1926—October 10, 2018
RACINE—Mildred M. Armstrong, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha.
She was born in Two Rivers, WI, April 27, 1926, daughter of the late Erwin and Mayme (Nee: Springstube) Miller. She worked at as a waitress in various restaurants in Racine but will be remembered most for her many years waiting on customers at the YMCA Coffee Shop. Millie enjoyed going to estate and rummage sales. In her later years she excelled in baking pies and quilting.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Marcia (Al) Post of Racine, Bernice (Jerome) Pendell of AZ, Karen Wenzel of Racine, Jane (Joseph) Bohn of AZ; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Braun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Walter (Alice) Miller, Jean (George) Shaw, and Caroline (Robert) Frederickson.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday, October 15, 2018, 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. – 11: 00 A.M.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Visions of Life and Kenosha Estates for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.