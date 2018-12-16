Mildred L. Morgan

Try 1 month for 99¢
March 25, 1927 - December 12, 2018

BURLINGTON - Age 91, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Geneva Lake Manor.

She was born March 25, 1927 to Walter and Esther (nee Johnson) Gores in Manitowoc, WI. Her early life was spent in Hamilton and Burlington. She graduated from Burlington High School. Mildred was employed by Nestles for over 20 years working as a weight checker. She was a member of the Community Methodist Church in Waterford. She was a very active homemaker, enjoyed arts and crafts, going to movies and dining out. More than anything else, Mildred treasured her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children: Patricia (Robert) Haas, Michelle (Guy) Giebel, and Danielle (Allen) Hanusa, stepchildren: Mary Fiegel, Sue Ann Pheneger, Daniel (Sally) Morgan, Robert (Pat) Morgan and Linda Morgan, 15 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Albert (Janet) Gores, Lois McDonald, Arlene Giedt and Doris Kerkman other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Martin Gores, Robert Gores and Marian Sarow, a son James Welch, 2 Grandsons Timothy Morgan and Zachary Giebel, brothers–in-law Albert McDonald, Bernard Kerkman, Robert Giedt and Orville Sarow, sister-in-law Betty Jo Gores and 2 sons-in-law George Pheneger and Robert Fiegel.

A Memorial Service for Mildred will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 12 noon at Community Methodist Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at CHURCH on Thursday from 10:00 am, until time of service at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery at 3:00 pm.

