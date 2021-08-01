Oct. 6, 1927—July 21, 2021

MINOCQUA—Mildred Johnson, 93, passed away surrounded by family , July 21, 2021, at Care Partners/Country Terrace in Minocqua. Millie was born October 6, 1927, in Yugoslavia, the daughter of Korun and Vasa Georgieff. She was eight years old when her family settled in Racine, WI. On October 15, 1949, she was married to George Edward “Micky” Johnson.

Millie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Sharon (Thomas), grandchildren: Peter (Julie), Melissa (Jason), Jamie (Courtney), Victor, Veronica (Jason) and nine great grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Micky; daughter and son-in-law: Rene (Tom); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Millie greatest joy was her family, who will dearly miss her sweet, loving ways. Always a positive lady and never one to complain, she encouraged and loved us all.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Kristy and the compassionate staff at Care Partners/Country Terrace, HYMC E.R. Dept, and third floor nurses and also Compassus Hospice. Their loving care of Mille will always be remembered.

Per Millie’s wishes, private family services will be held at a later date.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services. www.bolgerfuneral.comSwedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, WI.