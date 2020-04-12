Mildred Irene (Eichelberg) Clark

Millie was born in Illinois on July 26, 1948 and passed away on April 3rd. 2020 from complications of a massive stroke. As a young girl her family moved to Bristol, WI where she attended local schools. She then furthered her education obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Millie married Bob Clark in 1970 and they resided in WI until 1996 when they moved to Atlanta, GA. Millie loved the theatre, travel, friends who she cherished and especially her love of animals. She worked back stage and acted on stage at the Racine Theatre Guild and was involved with the Comedy Sportz group in Racine for several years. Her travels with Bob included places such as Australia, France, Italy, Thailand and the highlight was a trip to South Africa.