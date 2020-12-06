July 31, 1929 — November 27, 2020
UNION GROVE — Mildred Inga Anderson (nee. Johnson), age 91, went to heaven and received her wings on November 27, 2020. She was residing at Oak Ridge Care Center.
She was born on July 31, 1929 in Bangor, WI to parents Colvin and Inga Johnson. For many years, Mildred worked in the sewing room as a seamstress at the Southern Wisconsin Center. She was also a longtime member of North Cape Lutheran Church.
Mildred is survived by her children, Norman (Gail) Anderson, Kenneth (Corrine) Anderson, Bonnie (James) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jeremy (Itzna) Brown, Chad (Tracy) Brown, Dana Brown, Aaron (Kelli) Anderson, and Darrell (Tracy) Wollmer; great-grandchildren, Dominic (Katie), Nicholas, Nicolette, Lexis, Gavin, Janel, Julia, Aydin, Ashlynn, Nolan, Trenten, and Isabelle; sister, Leona (Merlyn) Olson; many other relatives, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter Robert Anderson, and 7 siblings.
Private services with burial were held at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
