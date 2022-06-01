Feb. 20, 1926—May 26, 2022

RACINE—Mildred Erdman, 96, passed away at Season’s Hospice in Wauwatosa on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Mildred was born in Racine on February 20, 1926, to Henry and Vincencia (nee: Pastyrik) Vanek. She married Lloyd Erdman. He preceded her in death.

Millie was a devoted member of St. John Nepomuk Church and Choir. she participated in many Czech Sokol activities presenting her love of cooking and expertise in baling (especially creating her spectacular Kolaches). Remarkably, Millie taught an aerobics class at the Racine Senior Center hosted by Pastor John Bischoff of The United Lutheran Church until she became ill.

She is survived by her sister, Jean (Jerome) Swendrowski. Mildred is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded i death by her brother, Richard (Anne) Vanek and sisters, Lydia (Fred) Loften and Anne (Bud) Shankland.

A visitation for Mildred will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

