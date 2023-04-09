SPRINGTOWN, TX/FORMERLY UNION GROVE - Mildred Caroline Miller (nee Bailey), 94, passed away April 1, 2023, at Texas Health HEB Hospital in Bedford, TX. She was born February 27, 1929, to Donald Er and Letha Helen (nee Nevel) Bailey in Richland Center, WI. Mildred married the late Norman Miller in 1947 at Richland Center Church of Christ and together they raised six children. The couple moved to Union Grove in 1947 for work. She worked for twenty years at the Southern Wisconsin Center. They spent their retirement years in Necedah, Wi. Mildred moved to Texas in 2012. She attended the Lighthouse Cowboy Church in Azle, Texas. She volunteered at a local food pantry and worked with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with her sons over the years. She traveled many places and loved sight-seeing. In her free time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and working in her yard. She enjoyed live theatre and she loved plants and flowers. She was happiest with her hands in the dirt.