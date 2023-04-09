Mildred Caroline Miller
Feb. 27, 1929 - Apr. 1, 2023
SPRINGTOWN, TX/FORMERLY UNION GROVE - Mildred Caroline Miller (nee Bailey), 94, passed away April 1, 2023, at Texas Health HEB Hospital in Bedford, TX. She was born February 27, 1929, to Donald Er and Letha Helen (nee Nevel) Bailey in Richland Center, WI. Mildred married the late Norman Miller in 1947 at Richland Center Church of Christ and together they raised six children. The couple moved to Union Grove in 1947 for work. She worked for twenty years at the Southern Wisconsin Center. They spent their retirement years in Necedah, Wi. Mildred moved to Texas in 2012. She attended the Lighthouse Cowboy Church in Azle, Texas. She volunteered at a local food pantry and worked with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with her sons over the years. She traveled many places and loved sight-seeing. In her free time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and working in her yard. She enjoyed live theatre and she loved plants and flowers. She was happiest with her hands in the dirt.
Mildred is survived by her children, Caroline (Robert) Prokop, Terry (Jane) Miller, Kevin (Paula) Miller, Kola King and Wade Brown, Kenneth Miller, and Merrit (Brian) Lewis; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donna Bailey and Shirley Bruce. She is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Norman; and her sister and brother-in-law, Wava and Johnny Visgar and Judy and Bill Hatfield. Her granddaughter, Tiana Miller; and her great-granddaughter, Megan LaMarr.
A visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12 from 1-3 pm. Burial next to Norman will take place later at St. Johns Cemetery in Warrens, WI.
