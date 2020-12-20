Mildred Almond

Mildred (Millie) Almond, age 92, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Millie was born in Racine to Margaret and Howard Foreman on February 27, 1928. Millie met her husband, Verlyn Almond, after WWII and they were married at Bethania Methodist church on October 5, 1947. They were happily married for 66 years and raised three wonderful sons. Millie was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest son was 16 years old. She then went to work at Kmart until her retirement. Millie was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother and loved all of her family dearly. She was a room mother for all of her sons, a den mother and a great advocate helping to establish the bone marrow registry program for children with leukemia. Millie enjoyed reading medical journals, stock market reports and mystery books. Her greatest passion was working in her beautiful flower garden from Spring until Fall. She was definitely born with two green thumbs.