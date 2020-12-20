Mildred Almond

1928 – 2020
Mildred (Millie) Almond, age 92, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Millie was born in Racine to Margaret and Howard Foreman on February 27, 1928. Millie met her husband, Verlyn Almond, after WWII and they were married at Bethania Methodist church on October 5, 1947. They were happily married for 66 years and raised three wonderful sons. Millie was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest son was 16 years old. She then went to work at Kmart until her retirement. Millie was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother and loved all of her family dearly. She was a room mother for all of her sons, a den mother and a great advocate helping to establish the bone marrow registry program for children with leukemia. Millie enjoyed reading medical journals, stock market reports and mystery books. Her greatest passion was working in her beautiful flower garden from Spring until Fall. She was definitely born with two green thumbs.
Millie is survived by her grandchildren, April (Byron) McIntosh, Christopher (Trish) Almond; great grandchildren, Drew, Courtney, Allyssa and Braden McIntosh, Natalia Almond; and also one great-great grandchild, Gracelynn McIntosh. She is further survived by her brother, Howard (Delores) Foreman; and sister-in-law Carol Hodges and Kenneth (Sandy) Almond, all of AZ; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Verlyn, in 2013 and grown sons, Greg in 1989, Gene in 1992 and Gary in 2018. She was further preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Foreman; her father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Myrtle Almond; and her sister, Frances (Norman) Trudeau; and both sister and best friend, Shirley (Harold) Schimek; and brother-in-law, Paul Hodges.
Millie was very thankful for the love she received from her nephew and niece Jeffrey (Sandy) Schimek and close friends and neighbors Rosie Domanico and Sonny Havn.
Open visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, December 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed.
