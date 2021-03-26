Milanka Petrovic

December 4, 1935—March 23, 2021

RACINE – Milanka “Millie” Petrovic, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Milanka was born in Kragujevac, Serbia on December 4, 1935 to Mihailo and Bosa Jovanovic. She married Branimir Petrovic in 1956. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2010. Milanka retired from St. Luke’s Hospital after 30 years.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Barbara) Petrovic; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Thomas Petrovic. Milanka is also survived by her brother, Dino (Dragica) Jovanovic, and other relatives in Serbia.

Visitation for Milanka will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State Street on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a family only church service. Private interment will take place at St. Gracanica Serbian Monastery Cemetery in Third Lake, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church via Venmo@StGeorge-KSS, or checks can be mailed to St. George KSS, 826 State Street, Racine WI 53404.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402