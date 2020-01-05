RACINE – Mila Jovanovic, 64, passed away at Ascension Hospital-Franklin on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Funeral services for Mila will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Mali Pomen will be held at 7:00 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Jan 9
Mali Pomen
Thursday, January 9, 2020
7:00PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Jan 10
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
