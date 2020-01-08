Mila Jovanovic
Mila Jovanovic passed away peacefully this past Thursday, January 2, 2020.

It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Mila had on those around her. Always putting others’ needs in front of her own, she was selfless, kind, considerate, and extremely giving. Anyone that came into contact with her, walked away in much better spirits. Mila was encouraging, supportive, strong, proud, and independent. Her family and, more specifically, her two children, Aleksandar and Ruzica, meant the world to her. She devoted her life to ensuring that her family was well taken care of. She truly was the definition of a “mother.” Mila enjoyed spending time in Kamenica (her hometown in Serbia), gardening, taking walks, and spending time with her family.

Mila will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Zivorad, as well as her son, Aleksandar, and daughter, Ruzica. She will be remembered by her two sisters, Ljubica and Nada, along with her six grandchildren, Chase, Ivan, Liam, Teodor, Milan, and Emilie. Mila was predeceased by her parents, Bogdan and Milena Djordjevic.

Funeral services for Mila will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Mali Pomen will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Service information

