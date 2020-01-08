Mila Jovanovic

It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Mila had on those around her. Always putting others’ needs in front of her own, she was selfless, kind, considerate, and extremely giving. Anyone that came into contact with her, walked away in much better spirits. Mila was encouraging, supportive, strong, proud, and independent. Her family and, more specifically, her two children, Aleksandar and Ruzica, meant the world to her. She devoted her life to ensuring that her family was well taken care of. She truly was the definition of a “mother.” Mila enjoyed spending time in Kamenica (her hometown in Serbia), gardening, taking walks, and spending time with her family.