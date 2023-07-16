April 16, 1966—July 4, 2023

RACINE—Mikel S. Shook, age 57, of Racine passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Mikel was born in Kenosha on April 16, 1966, a son of Clois and Bernita (nee: Bloom) Shook.

He was employed as the shipping and receiving coordinator with Summit Packaging for over twenty years.

He was a remarkable man whose memory will forever be etched in our hearts, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and unwavering love.

Mike exemplified the values of tenacity and perseverance from a young age. Throughout his life, he demonstrated an unyielding work ethic dedicating himself to providing for his sons, Justin and Brandon.

One of Mike’s greatest joys in life was spending quality time with his sons and giving them the best life possible. From coaching them in baseball and football at a young age to cheering them on the sidelines in high school, Mike was not only their coach but also their biggest fan. He always supported them and shaped them into the young men they have become.

Also, Sundays held a special place in Mike’s heart. Not only did he cheer on his sons from the bench but would also suit up and join them on the softball field. The sound of laughter, the crack of an ice-cold beer, and the camaraderie filled the air as they played together. These are treasured memories that will be cherished by his sons and his team for a lifetime.

Mike was a true sports enthusiast and a die-hard Wisconsin sports fan. He was always rooting for the Brewers, the Badgers, and the Packers. Whether it be tailgating before the games or sitting at a local bar with strip cards, he was always there to cheer on his favorite team with a High Life in hand.

Mike also had a strong passion for live music. From belting out his favorite songs to being the only person on the dance floor, his love for live music and dancing was second to none. He never missed an opportunity to attend concerts with his two boys or even by himself, feeling the energy of the crowd and immersing himself in the power of live performances. The excitement and enthusiasm he exuded during these events was truly contagious.

One could always count on Mike to be the life of the party. Often attending fairs and festivals, parades and water parks, or even just relaxing in the backyard by the pool, he was a true weekend warrior. His magnetic personality lit up every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him. Mike truly had a personality larger than life, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration wherever he went.

Mike will be remembered not only for his hard work and dedication but also for his kind heart and genuine love for those around him. He possessed a rare ability to uplift spirits with his warm smile, awkward laugh, and wild stories. His unwavering support and encouragement were a source of strength for his family and friends, and his impact on their lives will be forever cherished.

As we mourn the loss of Mike, let us also celebrate his profound impact on our lives. Let us remember him as a hardworking and dedicated man, a loving father, and a true rock music and sports enthusiast. May his memory serve as a reminder to all of us to live life with passion, dedication, and love for our family and friends, just as he did.

He will be forever missed by his sons: Justin (Lynne Carlson) Shook, and Brandon (Sydney Tepley) Shook; his parents: Bernita Ricketts and Clois (Val) Shook, and his siblings: Durane Shook, Juvanda Anderson, and Ralph Ricketts.

Mikel was preceded in death by his former wife, Laura Lynn Shook, and a sister, Michelle Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately in Graceland Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000