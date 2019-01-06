Try 1 month for 99¢
"Mike" Howard W. Adsit

July 26, 1942—January 3, 2019

RACINE—“Mike” Howard W. Adsit, 76, passed away at All Saints Hospital on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

He was born in Walworth on July 26, 1942, son of the late Howard and June (nee: Deist) Adsit. Mike was a member of the Waterford High School Class of ‘62. He was employed at Twin Disc for 33 years, and a member of the 20-year Club. He is survived by his daughters Holly, Desiree, Christina, and Sheila; and other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son Jason.

In keeping with his wishes, private services were held. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: "Mike" Howard W. Adsit
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments