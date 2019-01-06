July 26, 1942—January 3, 2019
RACINE—“Mike” Howard W. Adsit, 76, passed away at All Saints Hospital on Thursday, January 3, 2019.
He was born in Walworth on July 26, 1942, son of the late Howard and June (nee: Deist) Adsit. Mike was a member of the Waterford High School Class of ‘62. He was employed at Twin Disc for 33 years, and a member of the 20-year Club. He is survived by his daughters Holly, Desiree, Christina, and Sheila; and other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son Jason.
In keeping with his wishes, private services were held. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
