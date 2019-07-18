Mike E. Feest

April 12, 1950 — July 14, 2019

Elk Grove Village, IL & Las Vegas, NV (formerly of Racine) — Mike E. Feest, age 69, passed away peacefully at Alexian Brothers Hospice on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Mike was born in Racine on April 12, 1950 to the late Lloyd and Joyce (nee: Mc Eachern) Feest. He attended Stephen Bull Elementary in Racine and St. Coletta School in Jefferson, WI. With a profound work ethic, Mike was employed by Larsen Bakery, JI Case and AMC / Chrysler, from where he retired.

Among Mike’s interests, he enjoyed model cars, basketball, bowling, movies, Green Bay Packers, fishing at the family cottage in Townsend, WI and had a special place in his heart for all of God’s creatures – especially dogs. Mike had an infectiously positive personality and a heart of gold.

Surviving are his brother, Randy (Linda) Feest; twin sisters, Sue Rice and Sandy (Michael) Pietro; nieces & nephews, Jessie (Kelly Helgested) Seitz and Sarah (Jason) Pease; other beloved family members & friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Feest, who passed away at the age of 2.

Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Services celebrating Mike’s wonderful life will in the funeral home on Friday at 5:30 pm with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to HOPE Safehouse (no-kill animal shelter in Racine) or to any charity of your choice. Above all, in memory of Mike, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mike E. Feest
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments