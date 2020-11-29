Mikael Garoukian

Mike was born in Racine on January 28, 1927 to the late Varteres and Manan (nee: Hoogasian) Garoukian. He married the former Alice “Elsie” Hachikian and was married for 63 years. Mike graduated from Horlick High School in January 1945, after which he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He graduated from UW-Madison BBA in January 1951 and received his MBA from Marquette University in 1964. He retired at the age of 91 after working for 65 years for Johnson Office Corporation and Johnson Henrickson as Vice President/Treasurer. Mike served on the altar at St Mesrob since childhood. He served as a deacon. He was an Armenian language teacher in the Church and a Sunday School Teacher. He was a Diocesan Delegate for over 30 years and a Parish Council Member. Mike also served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA and long-time member at the Y with many friends there. He was also a founding member of the Optimist Club. Mike was a lifelong Cubs fan.