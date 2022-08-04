Jan. 4, 1934—July 27, 2022

Miguel L. Maldonado, Jr. born January 4, 1934, in Lockhart, Texas to Miguel Maldonado, Sr. and Maria Lopez Maldonado passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Mr. Maldonado was preceded in death by his son, Noel Maldonado.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa R. Maldonado; sons, Miguel Maldonado, III, and Robert Maldonado and wife Tammie; daughters, Margie Reyes and husband, Juan, and Edna Parish and husband, Timothy; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives, friends, and his best friend, his dog Willy.

His fondest time was spent with family and friends and especially his brothers and his sister, Ruby, in his younger years. He had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh and keen sense of humor. He loved home cooking, especially Tammie’s zucchini bread. He also enjoyed gardening, working around the house, and collecting vintage cars. He was very generous to everyone close to his heart and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched though they all know, he had “Been ready since 1949.”

The Maldonado’s wish to thank Ashton, D, and everyone at Guiding Light Hospice for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 19711 Dixon St., Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home.

