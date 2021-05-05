Mieczyslaw 'Mitchell' Dziekonski

December 11, 1928 - April 30, 2021

RACINE - Mitchell Dziekonski, 92, died peacefully, Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his home in Racine surrounded by his loving family.

Mitchell was born December 11, 1928 in Lipniki, Poland, the son of Thomasz and Katarzyna Dziekonski. In 1941, he was taken to a concentration camp in Germany at the age of 13 until 1945 when World War II ended. At that time, he was transferred to a refugee camp in Germany until 1949. At the age of 21 he immigrated to the United States to begin a new life. On October 24, 1953 he married the Love of His Life, Anna Kopij at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norwich Connecticut, celebrating an incredible 67 years of marriage. Together, they raised their 4 children and in August of 1999, they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin as they lived out their senior years.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Anna Kopij, son Mitchell Z. (Carmen) Dziekonski of Houston TX, son Stefan (Debbie) Dziekonski of Summit WI, daughter Basia (Greg) Zebro of Anoka MN, daughter Nia (Damon) Sepe of Houston TX; 15 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Also surviving Mitchell is his sister, Wladzia Sawicki of Holyoke MA, many nieces, nephews and cousins.