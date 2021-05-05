Mieczyslaw 'Mitchell' Dziekonski

December 11, 1928 - April 30, 2021
RACINE - Mitchell Dziekonski, 92, died peacefully, Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his home in Racine surrounded by his loving family.
Mitchell was born December 11, 1928 in Lipniki, Poland, the son of Thomasz and Katarzyna Dziekonski. In 1941, he was taken to a concentration camp in Germany at the age of 13 until 1945 when World War II ended. At that time, he was transferred to a refugee camp in Germany until 1949. At the age of 21 he immigrated to the United States to begin a new life. On October 24, 1953 he married the Love of His Life, Anna Kopij at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norwich Connecticut, celebrating an incredible 67 years of marriage. Together, they raised their 4 children and in August of 1999, they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin as they lived out their senior years.
Mitchell is survived by his wife Anna Kopij, son Mitchell Z. (Carmen) Dziekonski of Houston TX, son Stefan (Debbie) Dziekonski of Summit WI, daughter Basia (Greg) Zebro of Anoka MN, daughter Nia (Damon) Sepe of Houston TX; 15 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Also surviving Mitchell is his sister, Wladzia Sawicki of Holyoke MA, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mitchell was passionate about his Polish heritage and was deeply involved in his Polish Parish and was elected as representative of the Polish Heritage Association of Norwich, CT where he was awarded "Man of the Year" in 1982 for his outstanding work promoting programs concerning Poland's history, arts and traditions. He retired from his occupation as a welder from United Nuclear Corporation in 1991. Both he and his wife traveled to Poland 6 times and throughout the United States visiting family and friends.
He was truly a remarkable, an exceptional man, husband, father, Dziadzi, PraDziadzi. He loved his family so deeply and was beloved by all. He and his beloved wife Anna, gave everything they had to their precious children. He was a man of great faith in God, filled with gratitude for the incredible life he was given.
The mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., acine WI, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a visitation at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mitchells Parish, St. Rita Catholic Church, Racine WI.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
