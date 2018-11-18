Michelle M. Martin (Nee: Roberts)

RACINE—Michelle M. Martin, age 52, was born to eternal life Saturday, October 20, 2018 as a result of a tragic accident. She was born in Harvard, Illinois, daughter of Ray and Karen Halderson.
Michelle was a J.I. Case High School graduate, she also attended The University Of Wisconsin Parkside for a degree in Art, minoring in Art History. On October 30, 1996 Michelle was united in marriage to the love of her life, William ‘Bill’ H. Martin. She was a longtime, cherished employee of Danny’s Meats and Catering. Michelle’s zest for life was contagious and her laugh was something that is going to be truly missed. Michelle loved the simple pleasures of a strong cup of coffee, cooking for her family, watching hummingbirds, and traveling. More than anything she was devoted to and cherished time with her family, especially her beloved grandbabies.
Michelle will be deeply missed by her loving husband of twenty-two years, Bill; her parents, Ray and Karen Halderson; her children, Corey Jurkiewicz and Clairissa Rodriguez; her adored grandbabies, Nathalia Rodriguez and Milos Rodriguez; and an innumerable amount of loved ones and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Michelle’s incredible life will be held Sunday, November 25, 2018, 3:00 p.m. at The Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at The Hickory Hall on Sunday November 25th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
