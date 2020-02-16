LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA - Formerly of Kenosha and Racine - Michelle Lee Conway, 54, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ, on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Kenosha on August 27, 1965 the daughter of Robert and (nee: Leone “Lee” Mascarette) Sturman. A celebration of her life will be held in Arizona at a later date.