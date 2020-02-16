Michelle Lee Conway
0 comments

Michelle Lee Conway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle Lee Conway

August 27, 1965 - January 27, 2020

LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA - Formerly of Kenosha and Racine - Michelle Lee Conway, 54, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ, on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Kenosha on August 27, 1965 the daughter of Robert and (nee: Leone “Lee” Mascarette) Sturman. A celebration of her life will be held in Arizona at a later date.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News